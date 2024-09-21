Two held for attempting to enter India illegally get bail

A Panchagarh court granted bail to two youths this afternoon who were held by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Barashashi Mayapara border in Panchagarh's Boda upazila last night for attempting to cross into India.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Ashrafuzzaman passed the order when they were produced before the court, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Officer-in-Charge of Boda Police Station Md Mozammel Haque said BGB members of Barashashi border outpost detained two young people near Barashashi Mayapara border around 7:30pm while they were trying to enter India illegally though the border.

The detainees were Krishna Chandra Roy, 20, of Bhaulaganj village in Debiganj and Dipta Roy, 18, of Mareya village in Boda upazila of the district.

Later, early today, BoP commander of BGB Nayek Subedar AKM Ali Azad filed a case with the police station.

A total of 19 people, most of them from Hindu community, were held by BGB men on different border areas in Panchagarh after the changeover of the government, BGB sources said.