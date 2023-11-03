Torching BRTC bus: Khulna divisional BNP leader Amit, 35 party men sued

Police have filed a case against BNP's Khulna Divisional Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit and 35 other local leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam for allegedly setting a BRTC bus on fire in Jashore last night.

Jayanto Kumar Sarkar, sub-inspector of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, filed the case this evening, said Palash Kumar Biswas, Inspector (Operations) of the police station.

Of them, police have already arrested four accused, the inspector told our Benapole correspondent.

Unidentified miscreants torched the bus of BRTC Paribahan in Monihar area of Jashore town around 11:30pm yesterday, said Mohammad Belal Hossain, additional superintendent (Crime) of police in Jashore.

On information, fire service men reached the spot and doused the fire, but maximum parts of the bus was gutted before they reached.

Yesterday was the last day of a three-day countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.