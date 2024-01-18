They tortured and watched him die

12 AL men held for murder over extortion money

Saiful Islam Russel was lying on the floor -- motionless, blood oozing from his mouth, and bruises on his face and body.

South Keraniganj Swechhasebak League's Organising Secretary Aftab Uddin Rabbi and around 25 of his associates, who were responsible for his condition, were sitting around him, nonchalantly.

This was the scene Russel's wife Eaty Akhtar Riya walked into when she went to Rabbi's "torture cell-cum-office" on the ground floor of two-storey Parveen Tower in South Keraniganj's Shubhadha union.

Riya, also known as Sathi Akhtar, said she rushed to Rabbi's office around 12:30am on January 10 after someone called her and said Rabbi was torturing her husband.

"Russel was struggling to breathe and couldn't even speak to me. I begged Rabbi, who is also my husband's friend, to allow me to take Russel to hospital…," Riya told The Daily Star at her Khejurbagh Boroitola home in Telghat on Tuesday.

Rabbi had told her that Russel had to returnTk 20 lakh first. They, however, did not explain to her how Russel owed them that money.

"I told him I will return the money anyhow, even if I have to sell my and our only daughter's kidneys ... but please take Russel to hospital as soon as possible. Rabbi didn't care."

When Russel became motionless, Rabbi ordered his associates to take Riya's phone away from her so that she could not call anyone to inform them of the incident.

She then went home 2:30am, around 300 yards from Rabbi's office, to fetch Russel's cheque book and handed it to Rabbi, after which, he instructed nine of his men to take Russel back to their home.

"They put him in a gunny sack and carried him home. They stood guard at the house till 1:00pmbut fled when a doctor they had called in announced his death.

"Four of them had confined my daughter to a room, and me and my husband in another room, and stood at the doors with weapons so that I don't dare to call anyone," Riya said.

After the men had fled, Russel's family took him to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, where too he was declared dead.

"Had I been allowed to take my husband to hospital, he would have still been living… I want justice."

Their daughter Jannatul Ferdous Angel, a sixth grader, is numb with shock.

Russel's father Tofazzal Hawlader, a freedom fighter, on January 11 filed a case against Rabbi, 12 named associates and 10-15 others who were unnamed.

Dhaka district Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman at a press conference in his office yesterday said they have arrested Rabbi and 11 of the other named accused. He did not specify when they were arrested.

Rabbi and four of his men – Sajib, Rajib, Hira and Feroz – were arrested from Banshbaria Bazar of Jhenidah's Moheshpur upazila. Seven others – Alamgir alias Thandu, Amir, Rony, Delwar alias Delu, Shipon, Mahfuz and Ratan Sheikh – were arrested from Bhola's Lalmohan.

A Dhaka court later in the day placed nine arrestees on a three-day remand each, while three others – Sajib, Amir and Alamgir – confessed their involvement in the murder before two separate judicial magistrates.

Riya said, "My father-in-law, who doesn't know much about the incident, was made complainant of the case."

Without elaborating, she said she had been facing pressure and intimidation from different quarters since the filing of the case.

SP Asaduzzaman said Russel used to extort money using Rabbi's name and had embezzled it all without giving Rabbi and his associates their shares, which led to a feud between them.

"To teach him a lesson, Rabbi and his men called him to the office and tortured him all night. They also cut off his hair. At one stage, Russel began begging for his life but they continued to torture him until he fell unconscious," the SP said.

Rabbi, son of Shubhadha Union AL President Bachher Uddin and nephew of Dhaka District AL Joint General Secretary and the Shubhadha Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossain, became a Swechchhasebak League leader thanks to family clout.

Russel was also close to Rabbi's father and uncle.

Locals say Rabbi is a notorious criminal in the area and is particularly known to extort businesspeople in the area.

He also holds arbitrations if anyone seeks his help to get money back from someone and takes an amount as his cut. He also tortures people who dare to disoblige him, said at least 15 local traders, wishing anonymity.

Following Russel's death, Rabbi was expelled from the organisation.

His family tried to cover up the incident but failed as several footages of the torture were posted on Facebook.

In one of the videos, Russel was heard saying to Rabbi, "Abba, you are my father. Abba, abba, abba ... save me." Some men were seen twisting his arm and pulling him backwards during this time.

Another video shows Russel lying seemingly listless on the floor, while a man continues to beat and verbally abuse him.

The videos were recorded by the abusers themselves.

Shubhadha Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossain said what his nephew has done is not fair, adding that Russel was close to him.

According to locals, Mohammad Masudur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of South Keraniganj Police Station, along with other police officers frequented Rabbi's office.

On January 5, Rabbi posted a photograph of himself and his associates with Inspector Masudur, with the caption "Important matters being discussed with Masudur Rahman mama [uncle], on his Facebook profile," SP Asaduzzaman said.

Contacted, Masudur said, "I never went to his [Rabbi's] office. I don't know where that photograph came from."

Additional Superintendent of Police (Keraniganj circle) Shahabuddin Kabir said, "The 12 arrestees, including Rabbi, were nabbed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Inspector Masudur was withdrawn from his past as there were allegations of him visiting Rabbi's office and a photograph of them together was found on Facebook."