‘Teen gang’ members stab woman entering house in city

Members of a "teen gang" entered a house and stabbed a woman in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on Wednesday night.

Sathi Begum, 27, who lives in Rayer Bazar with her family, took treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Her father Nizam Fakir told reporters at the hospital that police detained four members of a "teen gang" in their locality on Tuesday.

The gang suspected that Sathi might have been behind the drive, Nizam said.

Around 9:00pm on Wednesday, five "teen gang" members, aged between 18 and 20, entered Nizam's house, stabbed his daughter, and took away valuables, including money and a mobile phone. Nizam said they could recognise two of them as Akram and Manik.

"I'm going to the police station to file a case," he said at 7:15pm yesterday.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp, said Sathi took treatment at the hospital's emergency department.