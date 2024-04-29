Teen gang leader killed in attack by rivals

A leader of a teenage gang was murdered in an attack allegedly by rival gang members in Patiya upazila of Chattogram Saturday afternoon, said police.

The victim identified as Raju Hossain Russell, 27, was the son of Jafar Ahmed from Sushkradandi village under ward 2 of Patiya municipality.

The incident took place near Palli Mongol Temple around 5:00pm.

Raju's sister, Ajma Akhtar Liza, accused a rival gang leader, Juwel Chowdhury alias Julu, and his accomplices, Sakib and Arman, of her brother's murder.

"Julu, Sakib, Arman, along with others, have killed my brother over establishing dominance in the area. I demand justice for his murder," she said.

Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jasim Uddin said Julu is wanted for multiple crimes including theft, robbery, extortion, and drug-related offences.

"Raju himself had a troubled past with law enforcement; after attempting an escape during arrest, he was shot and subsequently nicknamed 'Guli Raju' by locals."

Sources say Julu and his gang have instilled fear in the community through theft, extortion, and violence, causing locals to hesitate in speaking out against them.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Patiya Circle) Ariful Islam said law enforcement visited the scene and collected evidence.