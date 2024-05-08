Teacher attacked for protesting stalking

A teacher came under attack during which both of his hands were broken for protesting the stalking of a sixth-grade female student of his madrasa in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali.

Md Hasan, 34, a teacher of Jamia Sharaftia Islamia Fazil Madrasa in Muchapur union, is currently undergoing treatment at Japan Bangladesh Hospital in the district town.

Japan Bangladesh Hospital's Orthopedic doctor Abdur Rahman said, "One of the victim's hands has been operated on and a splint has been placed. The other hand has been plastered. Both his hands are broken."

The attack took place at Madina Bazar around 5:00pm on Sunday when Hasan was returning home from his madrasa. A group of seven to eight youths led by Md Raju, 24, and Abu Noman, 25, a student of the madrasa, attacked him.

The Daily Star obtained several video images of the attack.

According to the witnesses, on Sunday morning, Raju harassed a female student from the madrasa on campus. Noman and some other youths accompanied him at that time.

When a madrasa teacher, Md Shaheed Ullah, informed Hasan about the matter, he confronted the harassers, prompting Noman and his cohorts to leave the campus.

Hasan's father-in-law, Md Sahab Uddin, said Hasan was attacked as he stood up to the harassers.

Contacted, Noakhali Superintendent of Police Muhammad Asaduzzaman said, "Legal action will be taken after receiving a written complaint."