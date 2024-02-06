Sreepur AL leader's house attacked

A group attacked the house of Awami League's Sreepur municipality unit General Secretary Nur Alam Molla early today.

The attackers also hurled a crude bomb at the balcony, the AL leader said.

They also fired bullets and vandalised the house in Sreepur Dakshin Bhangnati in Gazipur around 3:00am, our local correspondent reports quoting Sreepur Police Station's Sub-Inspector Rahiyan Mia.

No injury was reported.

SI Rahiyan said, "We visited the spot and recovered three bullets from the house early today. Later in the morning we heard of about six more bullets there. We'll recover those too.

"We do not yet know who was involved in the incident. We are investigating it," he added.

AL leader Nur Alam Molla said, "A man named Aktar called over phone at 12:18am and threatened to kill me and later around 2:45am I heard noises from outside. The attackers came on two motorcycles and started firing from 3:00am. They fired total 10 bullets targeting my house."

"They also hurled a petrol bomb on the balcony of my house. A portion of the balcony was damaged when the bomb blasted," he said.

"I saw the attackers were equipped with pistols and sharp weapons. When I called 999, a police team came and then the arsonists ran away."

At 12:30pm today, he also said, "I know Aktar who called me. He is Aktar Hossain Khan of Bairagirchala village under the municipality area. I'm now at the police station to file a case against Aktar and four others."

However, he did not disclose further details about the criminals.

When contacted, Sreepur Fire Service Station duty officer Akhter Hossain said, "I received the information of the fire. We were prepared to go to the scene but locals put out the blaze."