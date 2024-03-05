Sirajganj Medical College: Teacher shoots student during exam

A teacher shot and injured a student during a viva at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj yesterday afternoon.

Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, was admitted to the college hospital with a bullet wound in his right thigh, police said.

Students and teachers alleged that Rayhan Sharif, a teacher of the college's Community Medicine Department, often carries a gun on the college campus and yesterday he opened fire during the exam around 3:00pm, leaving Arafat injured.

Arifur Rahman Mandal, superintendent of Sirajganj district police, said the injury was not too severe as the bullet first hit his mobile phone in his pant pocket.

Following the incident, the students confined the teacher and started demonstrating on the campus. Police later rushed there and took Rayhan into custody.

Rakib Uddin, a classmate of the victim, said the teacher often carries firearms in the classroom. Like other days, he made sure his gun was seen from his bag during the exam.

"At one point, he [the teacher] drew out his gun and said, 'See, I can shoot.' At that, we became afraid. He first misfired and then in his second attempt, he shot Tamal."

"We want his exemplary punishment," Rakib demanded.

Another student said the teacher initially tried to cover up the incident and said "nothing happened".

"He tried to escape but we confined him and started demonstrating."

One student said, "The teacher had targeted some students whom he used to threaten to shoot. If any student failed to answer his questions, he used to brandish his firearm at them."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Dr Amirul Hasan Chowdhury said the teacher often carries his firearm on campus.

"We had urged him not to carry his gun but he didn't listen. We had even informed the higher authorities, seeking his transfer.

"As he is a local, he didn't pay heed to any warning and we didn't dare to say anything more."

Abdul Hannan, additional superintendent of Sirajganj police, said they seized the firearm.

"We don't know yet whether it's [the gun] licensed or not. We'll send it to the CID for forensic testing."

Additional police were deployed on the campus as the students are currently in fear.