Firing At Student: Teacher sent to jail after court confession

A teacher at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj, who shot and injured a student during a viva exam at the college Monday, was sent to jail after he confessed to his crime before a district court yesterday afternoon.

Billal Hossain, judge of additional chief judicial magistrate court-1 in Sirajganj, recorded the confessional statement of the teacher, Rayhan Sharif, under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Julhas Uddin, officer-in-charge of Detective Branch (DB) of police in Siraganj.

Later, the court sent the teacher to jail, the DB OC told this paper.

Earlier, the police produced Rayhan Sharif before the court in a case filed by Md Abdulla Al Amin, the victim's father.

On Monday afternoon, Rayhan opened fire during a viva exam, leaving Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, injured.

Tamal is now receiving treatment at the college hospital with a bullet wound in his right thigh, police said.

After the incident, police seized two foreign-made pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, and 12 sharp weapons from the teacher's possession.

Later, two cases were filed with Sirajganj Sadar police station against the teacher on behalf of the victim's family and police.

Meanwhile, agitated students of the medical college brought out a protest procession on the college campus, demanding punishment for the teacher.