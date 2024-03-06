Bangladesh
Wed Mar 6, 2024 01:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 02:14 PM

Bangladesh

Firing at student: Sirajganj medical college teacher suspended

Rayhan Sharif

Rayhan Sharif, a teacher at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj, was suspended today following his arrest after he shot and injured a student during a viva at the college on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a gazette notification in this regard today, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Amirul Hasan Chowdhury, principal of the medical college, has confirmed the suspension of Rayhan, a lecturer (community medicine) of the college.

He said, "We have received the copy of his [Rayhan's] suspension order issued by the ministry today."

Yesterday, police produced Rayhan before the court in connection with the case filed by Md Abdulla Al Amin, the victim's father. Billal Hossain, judge of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court-1 in Sirajganj, recorded the confessional statement of Rayhan under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Then, he was sent to jail in the afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, Rayhan opened fire during a viva exam, leaving Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, injured. Arafat is now receiving treatment at the college hospital with a bullet wound in his right thigh, police said.

After the incident, police seized two foreign-made pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, and 12 sharp weapons from the teacher's possession.

Teacher shoots student during exam
