Sheikh Selim, 117 others sued over murder

Awami League leader and former MP Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim was named among 118 individuals accused in a case filed in Gopalganj yesterday over the death of Shaukat Ali Didar, the sports secretary of the central Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, on September 13.

Shaukat's wife, Rabeya Rahman, filed the case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, according to Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Sajidur Rahman.

Around 1,500 unnamed individuals were also accused in the case, he said.

Sheikh Selim is a presidium member of the Awami League and a former lawmaker from Gopalganj-2, where Shaukat was killed.

"Police have arrested 12 people on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Shaukat Ali Didar. As they are accused in this case, they have been arrested and sent to jail through the court," added the OC.

Among the other accused, mostly from the Awami League and its affiliated bodies, are SA Mannan Kochi, general secretary of the AL's Dhaka Metropolitan (north) unit; Kantara Khan, daughter of former civil aviation and tourism minister Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan; Mahabub Ali Khan, president of the Gopalganj district Awami League; GM Sahab Uddin Azam, general secretary of the Gopalganj district Awami League; Abu Siddique, general secretary of the Gopalganj Sadar upazila Awami League; Golam Kabir, president of the Gopalganj municipal Awami League; and Sheikh Tozammel Haque, former mayor of Tungipara municipality.

According to the case statement, a BNP motorcade left for Tungipara after holding a rally at Bedgram intersection in Gopalganj around 5:00pm on September 13.

As the vehicles reached Ghonapara, 200-300 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliates intercepted and attacked the BNP and Swechchhasebak Dal leaders. The attackers also vandalised 10 cars and injured at least 50 activists.

Shaukat Ali Didar, 40, was killed, and 50 others were injured in the attack.