Schoolgirl abducted after threats in Kurigram

Posters were hung near her home about impending abduction

A student of class 10 was abducted in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila yesterday evening, just over two weeks after posters saying that the "girl of the family" would be taken and converted to Islam were found pinned to trees near her home.

A resident of Anantapur village, home to around 30 Hindu families including the victim's, filed a general diary with police on September 4 about the threatening posters, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent who visited the village.

The abduction took place when the 15-year-old girl was returning home from her coaching centre around 5:00pm yesterday.

Her father filed a complaint this morning with Phulbari Police Station accusing Alinur Rahman, a local, said Nawabur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

Locals and police said Alinur, 32, a known drug smuggler from the same village, was behind the abduction.

The victim's father told The Daily Star, "My daughter is very gentle. She is dedicated to her studies. She was on her way home from the coaching centre when Alinur and his accomplices abducted her.

"They are keeping my daughter hidden somewhere," he said.

Police and locals told The Daily Star that there were threats made against the Hindu community in the village.

Between the night of September 2 and the morning of September 3, the posters were pinned to trees in the village.

They read, "The girl of this house will be taken away and converted into a Muslim."

Ranjit Chandra, a resident, filed the general diary at Phulbari Police Station on September 4.

"We filed a GD about the posters. If the police had investigated sincerely, the girl wouldn't have been abducted," he told The Daily Star.

The letters were later removed by order of Phulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rehenuma Tarannum.

The father of the victim said, "We were all scared after seeing the posters. The threats were real, and now my daughter is gone."

"I want my daughter back unharmed."

In response, OC Nawabur told The Daily Star that the police investigated the GD properly and kept vigil on the village.

OC Nawabur added, "We are trying our best to rescue the abducted schoolgirl unharmed."

Rehenuma Tarannum, the UNO, said she has ordered the police to ensure Sabita's safe return and bring the abductors to justice.

"I am personally involved in ensuring the girl's safe rescue and the arrest of those responsible," she said.