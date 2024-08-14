Salman, Anisul placed on 10-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq on a 10-day remand in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the order in the presence of the duo.

Earlier today, police sought a 10-day remand each for Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq in the murder case.

Chaos inside the courtroom ensued when the victim's father started shouting demanding that the accused be hanged.

Pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers did not allow any lawyers to stand for the accused in court. Two lawyers who came to represent them could not stand for the accused as they were assaulted by the unruly lawyers.

They even threw eggs targeting the accused inside the court after the hearing.

The hearing, where Salman and Anisul were also not allowed to speak to defend themselves, lasted only for 3 minutes.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat yesterday in a case filed at New Market Police Station over the killing of a shop employee, he said.

The two were trying to flee using the waterway, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Coast guards detained them in Narayanganj's Pagla area and handed them to police, said the media wing of Bangladesh Coast Guard last night.

They were arrested on charges of instigating the killing of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16, said court sources.