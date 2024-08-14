10-day remand sought for Salman, Anisul in murder case

Police today sought 10-day remands for Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, former law minister, in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold hearing on the remand prayer, Liakat Ali, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star

The two will be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka during the hearing, he said.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat yesterday in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the killing of a shop employee, he said.

The duo were trying to flee using the waterway, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Coast guards detained them in Narayanganj's Pagla area and handed them to police, said the media wing of Bangladesh Coast Guard last night.

The duo were arrested on charges of instigating the killing of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16, said court sources.

Over 500 people, including students and police personnel, were killed in violence during the student protests that turned into a mass uprising which toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government last week.

Salman was a lawmaker from Dohar and vice-chairman of the Beximco Group. He is also the chairman of IFIC Bank and holds key positions in many business associations.

He was considered as one of the influential figures among the policymakers in the Awami League government.

Anisul, a reputed lawyer, was the law minister for three consecutive terms after 2014.