Eggs thrown at police van escorting Salman, Anisul to court

Lawyers and general people outside the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka today threw eggs at one of the police vans in the column of vehicles carrying Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, former law minister.

The incident took place around 6:15pm when police vehicles entered the court premises ahead of the hearing.

The crowd was seen throwing eggs at a van and chanting "Bhua Bhua".

The duo were trying to flee using the waterway, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Coast guards detained them in Narayanganj's Pagla area and handed them to police, said the media wing of Bangladesh Coast Guard last night.

The duo were arrested on charges of instigating the killing of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16, said court sources.

Earlier today, police sought 10-day remands for Salman and Anisul Huq in a murder case.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat yesterday in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the killing of a shop employee, he said.

The two were trying to flee using the waterway, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Coast guards detained them in Narayanganj's Pagla area and handed them to police, said the media wing of Bangladesh Coast Guard last night.

They were arrested on charges of instigating the killing of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16, said court sources.