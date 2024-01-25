Sagira Morshed murder: Verdict against 4 accused on February 8

A Dhaka court today set February 8 to deliver verdict on four accused in connection with the murder of Sagira Morshed in Dhaka in July 1989.

The four accused are -- Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, Hasan Ali's brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and hired killer" Maruf Reza.

During today's closing arguments, the prosecution told the court that they were able to prove beyond doubt the charges brought against all four accused and sought capital punishment for them.

The defence appealed to the court that the prosecution completely failed to prove the charges brought against their clients and sought acquittal for them.

After that, Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka set the date for delivery of judgment in the case.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 17 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

On January 16 of 2020, PBI Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Sagira, however, could not reach her daughter as muggers shot and killed her in front of the school.

Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against unnamed people with Ramna Police Station the same day.

A rickshaw-puller, who was present at the crime scene, identified two of the killers, but police filed the initial charge sheet against one, Montu.

Dhaka First Additional Sessions Judge Abu Bakar Siddique framed charges against Montu on January 17, 1991, and recorded testimonies of seven witnesses.

But during the hearing, the prosecution alleged that the name of Maruf Reza, a close relative of then home minister Mahmudul Hasan, came up during the investigation and was also arrested. But his name was dropped from the charge sheet.

Following a plea of the prosecution, the court ordered further investigation on May 23, 1991. But the proceedings were stayed by the High Court as Maruf Reza filed a petition.

On June 26, 2019, the HC cleared the way for continuing the murder case as it dismissed the rule that had stayed the trial proceedings for 28 years.

The bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also asked the PBI to conduct further investigation into the case and complete it within 60 working days.

Later, the PBI arrested the four, who have already confessed their role in the murder.