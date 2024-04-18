Sabotage case: 30 BNP-Jamaat men sent to jail in Dinajpur

A Dinajpur court today sent 30 BNP-Jamaat men including a upazila chairman to jail in connection with a sabotage case filed last year.

Judge Zabid Hossain of District and Sessions Judge's Court in Dinajpur passed the order rejecting their bail prayers, our local correspondent reports.

Thirty-two BNP and Jamaat men of Ghoraghat upazila surrendered before the court this afternoon and sought bail in the case, said AKM Liakat Ali, the court inspector in Dinajpur.

The court granted bail to two accused and ordered police to send the rest accused to jail, Inspector Liakat Ali said.

According to the case statement, a team of Ghoraghat police arrested the accused while they were holding a secret meeting to carry out sabotage in the area on November 12 and 16 last year.

Later, two separate cases were filed against the arrestees.

All the accused secured bail from the High Court and today they surrendered before the local court, the inspector added.