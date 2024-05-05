Rohingya youth hacked to death in Ukhiya camp

Unidentified miscreants hacked a Rohingya youth to death in Camp 18 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila this morning.

The deceased is Noor Kalam, 29, of D-14 Block of Tajnimar Ghona (Camp-19) shelter of Ukhiya, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

He said a group of Rohingya criminals abducted Noor Kalam near his house in the early hours and took him to a place near the Red Crescent office in Camp 18 and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.

The criminals disappeared immediately in the nearby hills, he added.

"In the morning, Ukhiya police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," the OC said.

Police suspect that the incident took place to establish supremacy in the area.

A raid is being conducted in the camp to arrest the criminals, the OC said.

Sources in the Rohingya camp said Noor Kalam was associated with Myanmar's armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) a year ago.

A few months ago, he left Arsa and joined another armed group, the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO). Since then, Arsa criminals have been threatening to kill him.