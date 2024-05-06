Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was shot to death by armed criminals in a refugee camp of Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar yesterday evening, 14 hours after the murder of another Rohingya man.

The deceased was identified as Zafar Ahmad, 42, a resident of G-9 block of Madhurchhara camp-4.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain said the incident took place near a hill at S-4B block of Hakimpara camp-20 yesterday evening.

The OC said a group of 10 to 12 criminals took Zafar out of his house around 7:30pm and stabbed his head and then shot him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Law enforcement agencies are conducting raids in the camps to nab the criminals, he added.

He added that a conflict between criminals of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) was going on over establishing supremacy in the camp.

Rohingya sources at the camp said Zafar was associated with ARSA for two years. He left ARSA and joined RSO six to seven months ago. Recently, he was cooperating with law enforcement agencies about the activities of ARSA criminals. Enraged by this, ARSA members killed him, the sources said.

Yesterday, another Rohingya -- Noor Kamal, 29, was hacked to death by armed criminals at nearby Balukhali Camp-18 around 5:30am.