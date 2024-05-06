Rohingya man hacked to death at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man was hacked to death by armed criminals at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar last morning.

The incident took place near the office of the Red Crescent Society at Camp 18 around 5:30am.

The deceased was identified as Noor Kalam, 29, son of Noor Salam from D-14 block of Ukhiya's Tajnimar Ghona refugee camp (Camp-19).

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain said, "A group of criminals abducted Noor Kalam from his house early in the morning and took him to a place near the Red Crescent office at Camp 18 and hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot."

Later, the criminals went into hiding in the nearby hills, he added.

Informed, Ukhiya police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The murder is primarily believed to have taken place over disputes centring drug trafficking and establishing supremacy in the camp, said the OC.

"The police are conducting raids to arrest the criminals."

According to sources inside the refugee camp, Noor Kalam was associated with Myanmar's armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) for some time. A few months ago, he left Arsa and joined another armed group, the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO). Since then, Arsa members have been threatening to kill him.