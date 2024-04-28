Rape of Teen; Accused Chinese national ‘fled the country’

Police press charges against 2

A Chinese national raped a teenager in the capital's Uttara area in August last year, police have found in investigation.

Ji Chen, 58, was abetted by Hira Chakma, 25, in raping the 19-year-old indigenous girl, said police.

On March 31, investigation officer Nurul Haque, also a sub-inspector of Uttara Paschim Police Station, submitted a charge sheet in the case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, accusing Chinese citizen Ji Chen, and Hira Chakma, a court staffer told The Daily Star.

According to the charge sheet, Dr Anika Ibnat, a lecturer of the forensic medicine department at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, stated in her report that the teenager had "signs of recent and forceful sexual intercourse".

"The girl got acquainted with Hira Chakma through Facebook 15 days before the incident. At one stage, Hira introduced Ji Chen to the teen as her friend, adding Ji Chen wanted to marry a Chakma girl; if she agreed to marry him, she had to come to Dhaka. The teen accepted Hira's offer and met her in Dhaka," said the charge sheet.

"Around 10:30pm on August 25 last year, Hira took the girl to Ji Chen's residence in Uttara's Sector-14 where Ji Chen raped the teenager," it added.

A day after the incident, the victim filed a case with Uttara Paschim Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against the two.

Police arrested Ji Chen and Hira soon after the case was filed. The next day, a Dhaka court sent them to jail after police produced them before it.

Ji Chen went into hiding after securing bail on September 18 that year. Hira is now behind bars.

Meanwhile, the court issued an arrest warrant against Ji Chen.

Investigator Nurul Haque told The Daily Star, "We found rape evidence against Ji Chen... Hira Chakma was also named in the charge sheet for helping him."

Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Uttara Paschim Police Station, said yesterday, "We are trying to arrest him [Ji Chen]."

However, wishing anonymity, a police inspector told The Daily Star, "Ji Chen went back to his country after receiving bail..."