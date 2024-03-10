Rajuk seals off Regency rooftop restaurant

A mobile court of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) sealed off an unapproved restaurant on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort during a drive in Dhaka's Khilkhet area today.

The mobile court also fined the Regency authority Tk 5 lakh for running the restaurant without taking approval from concerned authorities, said Executive Magistrate of Rajuk Md Kamruzamman, who led the drive.

The magistrate said, "The rooftop restaurant of Regency was operating illegally. They had a kitchen, space for parties, and seating arrangement for customers. However, none of these had any approval."

The authority of Regency has been asked to bring necessary documents to Rajuk for further inspection, he added.

Kamruzamman said three more restaurants -- White Hall, Khazana, and the Mainland Restaurant -- were also fined for irregularities during the drive in the area.

They have been directed to present other documents related to business management to Rajuk authorities within 15 days, he said.