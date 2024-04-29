Police shoot one dead at polling centre

An elderly man was shot dead as police opened fire during a clash at a polling centre in Birol upazila of Dinajpur last night.

Mohammad Ali, 65, was shot at Singul Hamid-Hamida High School where the results for the union parishad polls were announced.

Supporters of UP chairman candidates Saiful Islam and Jobaidur Rahman were chasing each other after votes were counted, witnesses said.

As police intervened, the supporters threw brick chunks at officers who then used firearms.

Ali was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Dinajpur Shakil Ahmed said, "A three-member committee led by Additional District Magistrate Jane Alam has been formed to investigate the incident. It has been asked to submit a report in three work days. Border guards have been deployed in the area. The situation is calm now."

The Daily Star could not reach the officer-in-charge of Birol Police Station despite repeated attempts.