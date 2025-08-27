Police detains auto-rickshaw driver over rape of student in Pirojpur

Filing a of case is underway

Police detained a man today in connection with the rape of a girl in Pirojpur yesterday.

The detainee, Jahidul Islam, 23, is an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Badura village under Pirojpur Sadar upazila, said police.

The 19-year-old victim is now undergoing treatment at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, said police and doctors.

Talking to The Daily Star, the victim said she completed her HSC examination from a college in Dhaka. Recently, she went to visit her mother in Pirojpur's Sadar upazila.

"I was returning home on an auto-rickshaw at around 9:00pm on Tuesday from Piropur-Parerhat road," she said, adding there were four other people in the auto-rickshaw. At one point, they forcibly took her to a bush by the road and raped her.

Later, the auto-rickshaw driver took her to his house, and also raped her, she said.

She managed to leave the auto-rickshaw driver's house this afternoon and sought help from locals. Locals then admitted her to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital for treatment.

On information, police rushed to the hospital and spoke with the victim. Based on her statement, police detained the auto-rickshaw driver, said Pirojpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Khan Muhammad Abu Naser.

The filing a of case was underway, he added.

Contacted, the hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Nizam Uddin said her medical examination has been completed.

She is admitted at the hospital and her physical condition is stable, said the doctor.