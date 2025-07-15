OC, 5 other cops withdrawn over extortion allegation

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria's Khatihata Highway Police Station and five other police personnel were withdrawn yesterday on charge of extorting money from a goods-laden vehicle on Dhaka–Sylhet highway.

They were attached to the office of the highway police's Cumilla regional superintendent yesterday, said Superintendent of Police for Cumilla Highway Region Khairul Alam.

He said, "We have received a complaint, and an additional superintendent of police has been assigned to investigate the matter. Based on the findings, appropriate legal and departmental actions will be taken against those found involved."

The six officials are OC Mamun Rahman, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Biplu Barua, and constables Md Shahabuddin, Md Mostu, Sakibul, and Md Zohir Mia.

The police station's Sub-inspector Md Sajib Mia told The Daily Star, "The withdrawal was based on a specific allegation. I have been asked to take charge of the OC yesterday."

According to highway police and locals, a patrol team of intercepted a Sylhet-bound covered van on July 3 and realised Tk 80,000 from the driver bringing allegation that he was carrying illegal goods. The matter came to light after a private television channel aired a report on the incident, prompting departmental action.

Following the broadcast, the six officials were relieved of duty and reassigned.