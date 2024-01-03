Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 04:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 04:13 PM

No risk of militant attacks centring Jan 7 polls: CTTC chief

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 04:07 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 04:13 PM
Photo: Collected

The counter-terrorism chief said today that there is no risk of militant attacks centring the national election on January 7.

"Anti-militancy drive is continuing. A couple of days ago, we arrested the operational commander along with the key person of an outfit that was trying to regroup," said Md Asaduzzaman, the chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"There is no risk of militant attack and the militants do not have that capability now," he said after attending a medical camp for the member of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh.

Asaduzzaman, also the additional commissioner of DMP, said they were working to hold the January 7 polls in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

No incident of law-and-order disruption occurred in any of the constituencies in DMP area yet, he said.

