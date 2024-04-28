No arrests in a week; victim's wife getting death threats

Protesters say they want arrests soon otherwise they’ll go for tougher programmes

Police have not arrested any accused in a case filed over the murder of 40-year-old Hossain Munna who was killed for protesting the teasing of female madrasa students in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

He died a week ago at a hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries he received in an attack by local thugs.

Meanwhile, the victim's wife, Shilpi Akhtar, said, "I have been receiving death threats since I filed the case. Not only that, a case has been filed against me and my relatives on false allegations of vandalising the homes of the accused."

In protest, a human chain programme followed by a protest march was held near Chatalpar Degree College today, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Locals from Ratanpur village and relatives of the victim joined the human chain programme at noon and demonstrated for two hours, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

A day after Munna's death, his wife, Shilpi Akhter, filed a case with Nasirnagar Police Station on April 22, accusing 11 youths in connection with the murder.

Speakers at the human chain said the police were "trying to cover up the incident for financial gain and that's why no accused were arrested as of yet."

They also said that the students of Ikra Darul Quran Balika Madrasa in Chatalpar union were often harassed by local goons on the road.

The goons also threatened the teachers of the madrasa for protesting the teasing.

A month ago, a parent filed a written complaint with the UNO and the local police. Hossain Munna was named as a witness in the complaint.

According to the case, the goons ambushed Munna in the local Chowkbazar area on April 17 and assaulted him.

Critically injured, Munna was taken to a Dhaka hospital where he died while undergoing treatment there on April 21.

Demanding justice and immediate arrest of the accused, the protesters have said they would go for tougher agitation programmes if the accused are not arrested soon.

When contacted, Inspector Mohammad Abul Hasim, in charge of Chatalpar police investigation centre, said that Chatalpar union is an isolated area surrounded by the Meghna River, so it is difficult to conduct raids there.

However, the police are still trying to track down the accused, he added.