Nine members of robber gang held

Police claimed to have arrested nine members of an inter-district robber gang from Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Munshiganj districts.

Md Asaduzzaman, superintendent of police in Narayanganj, disclosed the matter during a briefing yesterday.

On Friday, police arrested seven gang members from Keraniganj area of Dhaka, the SP said.

They are: leader of the gang Monir alias Cutter Monir, 28; and his associates Masud, 27; Shamsuddin alias Nana, 56; Alif, 25; Jahirul, 26; Rokon, 22; and Sabbir, 20.

Based on information retrieved from them, two other members -- Jahid, 27, and Md Sharif, 25, -- were later arrested from Narayanganj and Munshiganj respectively.

Police recovered Tk 19,800, and locally made firearms and machetes from their possessions, said the SP.

The armed gang looted ornaments and electronic gadgets worth Tk 85,000 from a house in South Keraniganj area on January 21 midnight after entering it by cutting window grilles and tying up the house owner and his wife.

Borhan later filed a case in this connection against unidentified robbers. Police investigated the matter and identified the arrestees in connection with the robbery, SP Asaduzzaman said.