Murdered for Tk 2,000

A court today sent a man to jail for allegedly killing a woman whom he owed Tk 2,000 in Mymensingh's Tarakanda upazila.

The order came as the accused, Nurun Nabi, 23, of Purbo Malidanga village in Tarakanda, arrested earlier in the day, was produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.

Police recovered the body of Ajufa Begum, 28, of the same locality, last night. The victim's mother Hasna Akter filed a case with the police station later that night.

The court recorded his confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Code of Procedure and sent him to jail, the OC said.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said Ajufa, a widow and mother of a seven-year-old, had been living with her father. She used to work on a field for a living.

When she went to the field to cut grass last morning but did not return, family members searched for her and found the body in a pond in the evening and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy last night.

In a drive, police arrested Nurun Nabi, security guard of a pond, early today. During interrogation, he confessed that he borrowed Tk 2,000 from Ajufa, said the OC.

Recently Ajufa had been pressing him to return that money which angered him, said police.

When they met in the field, they locked into an altercation over the loan and at one stage, Nabi strangled her and left the body in a nearby pond, said the OC.