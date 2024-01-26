Mother, son found dead at home in Pabna

Locals thronged the house after a woman and her son were found dead there in Dighulia village of Chatmohar upazila of Pabna today January 26, 2024. Photo: Collected

A woman and her son were found dead at their house in Dighulia village of Chatmohar upazila of Pabna today.

The deceased were identified as Laboni Khatun, 35, wife of Abdur Rashid, an expatriate living in Malaysia, and her son Md Riyad Hossain, 8, of Dighulia village, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

Md Habibul Islam, assistant superintendent of police (Chatmohar circle) in Pabna, said locals found the bodies in the house this morning and informed the police.

Later, a police team went to the spot and found the body of Laboni in the kitchen while her son was found hanging from a tree. Both victims had wounds on their necks, he said.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy, the ASP added.

Police have started investigating the incident and were interrogating a few of their relatives.