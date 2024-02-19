Mother, daughter hacked to death in Gopalganj

A woman and her SSC examinee daughter were hacked to death over a land dispute in Durgapur village under Gopalganj's Sadar upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Beauty Begum, 40, and her daughter Lamia, 16, of Durgapur village in the upazila's Jalalabad union.

The daughter was an SSC examinee from Khalia United Academy.

Police and locals said there was a longstanding dispute between Lamia's father Tuku and her uncle Harun over ancestral land in the village.

Around 7:30am on Sunday, as Lamia entered uncle Harun's yard while talking on her mobile phone he asked her to leave the yard and hurled abusive words, leading to an altercation between Lamia's mother Beauty and her uncle.

At one stage of the altercation over the matter, Harun, equipped with sharp weapons, hacked Beauty and Lamia, leaving them critically injured.

Hearing their screams, locals rushed in and took them to 250-bed Adhunik Hospital in Sadar upazila where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Harun-Or-Rashid said, "Though the accused and his family went into hiding shortly after the murders, police managed to arrest Harun."

The bodies were sent to the Sadar hospital's morgue for autopsy, the police officer added.