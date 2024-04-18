Man murdered for 'not supplying yaba' in Chattogram

A 30-year-old man was killed by some drug addicts allegedly for not supplying contraband yaba tablets in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram last night.

The deceased was identified as Towhidul Islam Khokan, a pickup driver by profession of Ajmannagar under Hinguli union in the upazila.

Victim's wife Sanjida Akter said Khokan came out of their house to attend a pre-weeding ceremony at the house of local union parishad member Shahjahan and did not return home at night.

Local drug addicts Motaleb, Amjad and Rashed had called him over mobile phone several times and insisted on supplying them with yaba pills last night before he left the house but he denied to do so, she said.

The addicts murdered Khokan and left the body on the rail tracks to show that he was crushed under a train, she said.

Local UP member Mizanur Rahman said he informed police about the matter after he learned it from locals.

Monirul Islam, assistant superintendent of police (Mirsarai circle), said they assumed that Khokan was murdered as the body bore marks of injuries.