Man injured in clash succumbs at DMCH

A man died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early today, 11 days after he was injured in a clash in Patuakhali.

Mosharef Munshi, 40, from East Kartikpasha village in Dumki upazila succumbed to his injuries around 12:30am, said Dumki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tarek Mohammad Abdul Hannan.

On April 26, at least 15 people -- including Musharraf -- were injured in the clash between two groups following a dispute over waz mahfil (religious gathering) at East Kartikpasha.

The injured were initially admitted to Dumki Upazila Health Complex and later to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital. From there, Musharraf was sent to DMCH.

Following the clash, the two groups filed two separate cases accusing each other, said the OC.