Man held with 5 gold bars at Phulbari border

Border Guard Bangladesh detained one person with five gold bars while he was trying to smuggle those to India early today.

The market value of the seized gold, weighing 566.65 grammes, is around Tk 66.77 lakh.

The detainee, Shahidul Islam, 52, from Kurigram, is involved in jewellery business and is a member of a gold smuggling racket, said Habildar Abdul Malek, in-charge of the Gangarhat BGB camp.

Tipped off, BGB personnel from Gangarhat camp conducted drives in the border areas and detained Shahidul around 1:30am on Monday, he added.