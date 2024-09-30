Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Mon Sep 30, 2024 09:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man held with 5 gold bars at Phulbari border

Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Mon Sep 30, 2024 09:36 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:13 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh detained one person with five gold bars while he was trying to smuggle those to India early today.

The market value of the seized gold, weighing 566.65 grammes, is around Tk 66.77 lakh.

The detainee, Shahidul Islam, 52, from Kurigram, is involved in jewellery business and is a member of a gold smuggling racket, said Habildar Abdul Malek, in-charge of the Gangarhat BGB camp.

Tipped off, BGB personnel from Gangarhat camp conducted drives in the border areas and detained Shahidul around 1:30am on Monday, he added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই অভ্যুত্থান দমাতে ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রামে ৪৬৩৪ রাউন্ড গুলি ছুড়েছে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী

ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রামে মাত্র ২ হাজার ৭৩৩ রাউন্ড টিয়ারশেল ও ৮ হাজার ৯৯৪ রাউন্ড রাবার বুলেট ছোড়া হয়েছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার ম্যাজিস্ট্রেসি ক্ষমতা পেলেন নৌ ও বিমান বাহিনীর কর্মকর্তারা

২৭ মিনিট আগে