Man arrested for inciting attack on Hindu homes in Rangpur

A man was arrested last night over inciting the recent attack, vandalism, and looting homes of members of the Hindu community in Aldadpur Balapara village of Rangpur's Gangachara upazila.

Habibur Rahman Selim, who is a correspondent of a local daily newspaper, was arrested from Gokulpur Chawrapara area under Rangpur Sadar upazila by the joint forces, said Gangachara Model Police Station's Officer-in-charge Al Emran.

The OC said that Selim was produced before the Rangpur Judicial Magistrate Court which rejected his bail prayer and sent him to jail this morning.

"Selim, 45, was present during the attack, and he directly provoked the attackers. He was identified through video footage that clearly showed him provoking the attackers," OC Al Emran said.

Eyewitness Subodh Chandra Bishwas of Aldadpur village said Selim was leading the attackers. "He (Selim) was shouting provocative slogans and behaved very aggressively. Several others from the Paglapir area, who usually accompany him, were also in the mob," he said.

Abinash Chandra Roy, one of the victims, said, "After the attack on Sunday (July 27), I along with my family members took shelter at a relative's house in a nearby village. We returned home on Tuesday afternoon. With the help of local administration, I have repaired the damaged house and started living here again. Although the situation is calm now, we still remain anxious."

OC Al Emran further informed that army and police personnel are still deployed in the village. "They will remain in place until the situation fully normalises," he said.

Earlier, five people were arrested in connection with the attack and were sent to jail after a two-day remand.

The attack took place on the night of July 26, and again on July 27. Following the incident, Rabindranath Roy, one of the victims, filed a case with Gangachara Model Police Station on July 29, accusing 1,200 unidentified individuals.

The violence was triggered by claims of a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, reportedly made by a 17-year-old. He was arrested that night and charged under the Cyber Security Act. On July 27, a Rangpur court ordered to send him to a juvenile correction centre.