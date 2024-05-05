Law minister for increasing legislative officials’ efficiency

Law Minister Anisul Huq today emphasised the need for increasing the efficiency of legislative officials in making quality laws, saying that they should be provided with domestic and foreign training.

Besides, work should also be done for the formation of a legislative cadre service for this purpose, he said.

"Interests of the country's people must be considered in formulating laws… Then both ideology and objectives of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be implemented," he said.

He was speaking as chief guest at a workshop on the finalisation of draft of the Annual Performance Agreement 2024-25 of the legislative and parliamentary affairs division under law ministry in its conference room of Bangladesh Secretariat.

Anisul Huq called upon the legislative officials to work sincerely in order to achieve the targets of the annual performance agreement.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the programme where Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar was present as special guest.