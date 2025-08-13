Jubo League activist’s beheaded body found in Jashore

The beheaded body of a Jubo League activist was found in Jashore's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Islam, 40, son of Golam Torofdar of Daulatdihi village under Kashimpur union, said Abul Hasnat, officer-in-charge of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said a group of miscreants abducted Rezaul from his home around midnight. He was later beheaded near his house, and his body was left at the scene.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The murder has sparked panic among local residents.

OC Hasnat added that Rezaul was involved in Jubo League politics and had several cases filed against him.