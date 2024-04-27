Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal men behind the attack: CTTC

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Division (CTTC) arrested three men, including two leaders of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, in connection with the arson attack on a bus in the capital's Demra area last October, resulting in the death of a bus helper.

The arrestees are -- Nurul Islam Monir alias Monir Munshi, 37, former vice president of Dhaka City South Chhatra Dal, Shahed Ahmed, 38, member secretary of Narayanganj City Jubo Dal and Mahabubur Rahman Sohag, 33, Monir Munsi's driver, also a BNP activist, according to the CTTC.

The helper of a bus of Achim Paribahan -- Nayem, 22 -- was killed and its driver Rabiul Islam, 25, was injured after arsonists set fire to the bus in the Demra area on early October 29, 2023, while they were asleep.

At a press briefing at DMP Media Centre today, CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman said they collected the CCTV footage around the spot. By analysing those, they identified a vehicle used for arson that day.

Based on that, they conducted raids in different parts of the capital and arrested the main arsonist and his accomplices. They also seized the vehicle.

He said the arrestee Monir Munshi received instructions from his leaders to carry out the sabotage on October 28. He hired several people for arson.

In response to a question from a journalist, Asaduzzaman said, Monir Munshi was trying to get a post in Jubo Dal.

Asked, the CTTC chief said they have got names of those who gave the instruction.

"An investigation is going on. We will arrest them too," he said without disclosing the names.