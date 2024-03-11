Jailing of journo in Sherpur: Editors' Council expresses deep concern

Expressing deep concern, the Editors' Council today condemned the jailing of a journalist in Sherpur for seeking information.

The Editors' Council also noted the increasing trend of such actions against media workers which, they feared, is squeezing the space for free and independent journalism.

According to a statement by the editor's body, Shafiuzzaman Rana, the Nakla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, applied to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) office seeking information about the computers and laptops purchased under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

As pressed ahead with his query, on March 5, the UNO set up a mobile court and sent him to jail for six months. His bail was then delayed by delaying the submission of documents, it added.

"The usual behaviour of government officials to flaunt their power has been manifested through sending a journalist to jail by setting up a mobile court. The procedure of getting bail is being deliberately prolonged, though it's the minimum legal rights in any crime," reads the statement issued by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud on its behalf.

The mobile courts have the arbitrary power to punish an accused without giving him/her adequate opportunity to defend himself/herself. And the executive magistrate then can send the accused to jail after a one-sided interrogation. As a result, after being arrested under this law, a person inevitably lands in jail, add the statement.

"The use of mobile court law against media workers must be stopped for the sake of free speech and free media. We demand an immediate end to the use of this law on media and journalists," reads the statement.

They also demanded action against those who have grossly misused this law out of vengeance and for their personal interest.

The top editor's body said the Information Commission, which has visited Sherpur to carry out an investigation, will unearth the actual facts.