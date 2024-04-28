Indian national detained on Kurigram border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members arrested an Indian national from Phulbari border of Kurigram for illegally entering Bangladesh. territory.

The arrestee is Badal Mia, 28, son of Zahidul Mia of Natkobari Karla village of Sahebganj police station in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting police.

He was sent to Kurigram district jail by a court today, Prankrishna Devnath, officer-in-charge of Phulbari Police Station.

Police said the Indian national illegally entered Bangladesh territory on Saturday night and stayed in Balarhat Bazar area of Naodanga Union in Phulbari upazila, about two kilometers from the border.

Being informed by locals, BGB members of Balarhat BGB camp detained him.

Later, he was handed over to Phulbari police station.

Balarhat BGB camp in-charge Nayek Subedar Shafiqul Islam said BGB filed a case against the Indian national with Phulbari police station.

Phulbari OC Prankrishna Devnath said during a primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed to police that he was involved in smuggling on the border.