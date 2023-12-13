Illegal parking chokes MMCH premises

Service seekers face serious trouble as parts of MMCH premises is often occupied with illegal car parking. Photo: Star

Illegal parking of private vehicles like cars and motorcycles on the walkways of the main entrance of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) chokes the entire hospital premises, making service seekers' life miserable.

Many service seekers alleged that the illegal parking has been continuing for years, but the hospital authorities are yet to take any step to stop the menace.

They also said though there is a no parking sign, surprisingly hundreds of motorbikes, mostly owned by representatives of different pharmaceutical companies, are kept parked on the road.

Mentionable, medical representatives are prohibited from entering the hospital premises during the office hours. Such illegal parking on both sides of the important road is obstructing easy movement of patients and their attendants for years, they said.

Moreover, alongside the motorbikes, many private cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and other vehicles often occupy the busy road for hours daily.

Some doctors at the hospital said as the road leads to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) and the medicine store on the hospital compound, the authorities should ensure easy movement of patients during the rush hour.

Dr Motiur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Mymensingh unit, said INMAS is the only such institute in the region where patients from Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Tangail, Netrakona and Kishoreganj are being referred by the doctors for quality tests, comparatively at a low cost.

IMMAS sources said patients must reach the institute premises for relevant tests in due time.

One of the attendants Jahangir Alam said patients are being deprived of proper health services in time due to illegal occupation of the busy road for hours.

Dr Zakiul Islam, deputy director at MMCH, said they have taken initiatives to stop parking of vehicles including private ambulances on the hospital premises for smooth movement of the patients and their attendants.