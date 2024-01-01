How world media covered Yunus verdict

World media has covered the verdict against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus prominently.

A court today sentenced Yunus and three other officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' imprisonment in a labour law violation case.

The 83-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is revered around the world as a microfinance pioneer.

Yunus is celebrated around the world for helping millions of people out of poverty, but at home in Bangladesh he has a powerful enemy, reads an AFP article.

Yunus, 83, and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for their work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh, pioneering a global movement now known as microcredit. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, accused him of "sucking blood from the poor", reads a Reuters article.

The Guardian carried an article titled "Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted of violating Bangladesh's labour laws."

Hasina has made several scathing verbal attacks against the internationally respected 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was once seen as a political rival, it reads.

In the article, Irene Khan, a former Amnesty chief now working as a UN special rapporteur who was present at today's verdict, said the conviction was "a travesty of justice".

"A social activist and Nobel laureate who brought honour and pride to the country is being persecuted on frivolous grounds," the British daily quoted her as saying.

An article in Al Jazeera read, "The microfinance pioneer is accused by PM Sheikh Hasina of 'sucking blood' from the poor, but supporters say charges politically motivated."

"Professor Muhammad Yunus is internationally recognised for his contributions to poverty alleviation and the empowerment of women in need," reads a piece in Hindustan Times.

Other reputed media including BBC ran news on Yunus's sentencing.