Home minister to visit Bandarban tomorrow

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is set to visit Bandarban tomorrow to inspect the overall situation as law enforcers on Thursday rescued Nezam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, within 48 hours of abduction.

Talking to BSS, the home ministry's Senior Information Officer Sharif Mahmud Apu said the minister would go to Bandarban by a helicopter tomorrow morning.

He said the home minister will visit Ruma and Bandarban and talk with high-ups of the law enforcement agencies and inspect the overall situation.

Besides, the government successfully rescued the bank manager in a safe condition without taking any risk, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed said this afternoon.

The bank manager was rescued through the efforts of Rab, Bangladesh Army and police, but looted weapons and ammunition could not be recovered.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui will accompany the home minister from Dhaka.

Nezam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban was rescued around 7:15pm and was taken to a local Rab camp in Bandarban.

Earlier, a group of armed members of militant group of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) attacked the upazila parishad office, stormed the Sonali Bank's Ruma branch and abducted its Nezam around 8:30pm on Tuesday.