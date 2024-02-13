Highway police launches body-worn cameras

Also introduces app for travellers during Highway Police Service Week

The Highway Police today introduced body-worn cameras for its personnel to enhance service quality and ensure transparency, accountability, and professionalism.

Concurrently, they launched the "Hello HP" app to offer prompt assistance in case of any unforeseen accidents on the highway.

Individuals in peril on the highway can trigger a notification to the nearby Highway Police unit within a 20- to 25-kilometre radius.

However, despite the existence of 22,000km of national and international highways nationwide, only 2,291km fall under highway police jurisdiction.

A total of 300 body-worn cameras are being distributed from today, to be worn by team leaders and those leading patrol units, Highway Police Additional DIG (HR & Media) Shamsul Alam told The Daily Star.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun inaugurated the body-worn cameras during the Highway Police Service Week 2024, starting from today at the Rajarbag police line in the capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzam Khan Kamal graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Home Affairs Ministry Benazir Ahmed and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mustafizur Rahman, who attended as special guests.

The slogan for this year's Highway Police Service Week is "Smooth and Secure Highways", emphasising the police force's pivotal role in enhancing road user compliance.

Additional IGP of Highway Police Shahabuddin Khan stressed on the force's commitment to upholding the law with professionalism to elevate Bangladesh's highway system to global standards by 2041.

"The Highway Police has been working tirelessly efforts in accident prevention, combating crimes like highway robbery, theft, and drug trafficking since its inception," he said.

Additionally, the introduction of the Hello HP app enables the control of crime through real-time updates and ensures swift assistance to highway users, averting potential mishaps, said the highway police chief.

"The utilisation of body worn cameras will allow for centralised and regional monitoring of all operational activities, enhancing oversight and accountability. Moreover, the Hello HP app empowers all highway users to access emergency services promptly," he added.