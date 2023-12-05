HC stays trial against photojournalist Kajol

The High Court yesterday stayed for six months the trial proceedings against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed by the BGB on May 3, 2020, for his alleged entry to Bangladesh from India without a passport.

The HC also issued a rule asking the state to explain why the trial proceedings in the case against Kajol should not be scrapped.

The bench of Justices SM Kuddus Zaman and Md Aminul Islam issued the order and rule after hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the case.

Advocate Nazmus Shakib represented Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state.

Kajol had disappeared on March 10, 2020, and was "found" by the Border Guard Bangladesh roaming around the Benapole border 53 days later.

He then landed in jail for three DSA cases filed by lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor, and two Jubo Mahila League activists over a Facebook post.

His bail appeals were rejected multiple times by the lower court, until the High Court on November 24, 2020, granted him bail in one case. On December 17, 2020, the HC ordered bail in two remaining cases. He was released from jail on December 25, 2020.