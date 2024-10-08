Harassment of women in public spaces on rise

Activists question govt’s silence

Aparajita Sangita, a young filmmaker and advocate for women's rights, is still trying to overcome the shock of a traumatic encounter at the Panthapath signal in Dhaka last week.

As she waited in her car at the signal, an elderly man suddenly approached her vehicle and berated her for not wearing a scarf.

While he went on and on, she rolled up her window to avoid further confrontation, which seemed to have intensified the man's rage and the level of his verbal abuse.

"He was so aggressive, I was afraid he would break the car window," she recounted, still shaken from the experience. "That's when I started recording him on my phone. At that, he spat at my window and walked away.

"I never thought I would be treated this way just for not wearing a scarf, that too while sitting in my own car. I felt like the spit had landed directly on my face," she said, describing how she later felt compelled to stop her car and wash her face.

Several interviews and posts on social media indicate a rise in harassment of women in public spaces as part of the social unrest following August 5.

Activists have said that as police presence on the streets remain thin, there is a sense of lawlessness, emboldening certain groups and individuals to make their own rules without the fear of consequences. For them, women are easy targets.

Multiple reports have been made by women from various parts of the country of being harassed on the streets, in markets and in tourist areas. The harassment has been in the form of derogatory or sexist comments, restrictions on movement and, in some cases, physical and sexual violence.

Last month, Shaila Bithi, a prominent Bangladesh mountaineer, was physically attacked by a group of men in broad daylight while crossing a footbridge in Dhanmondi. She ended up with multiple injuries.

In mid-September, several women faced harassment and assault in Cox's Bazar, with videos of the incidents going viral on social media. Similar attacks took place targeting sex workers in various parts of Dhaka.

Senior journalist Sebika Debnath shared how she faced verbal harassment multiple times over the past two months and was questioned about her clothing choices and upbringing.

In a recent encounter with an aggressive elderly man, she felt compelled to stand up for herself but worried about a potential mob attack – something that too has increased significantly over recent weeks.

Another senior journalist Jharna Roy described being humiliated for not wearing a headscarf when she was at street food joint with her family.

Due to the increase in the discriminatory attitude towards women, those like Sangita and Jharna now hesitate to protest or speak up against such abuses, fearing violent repercussions.

"I always protested such incidents. My films focus on women's freedom and I advocate for it. But that day, I couldn't protest. Faced with torrents of abuse and threats, I was afraid that if I protested, people wouldn't believe me and instead might point fingers at me because of his age," Sangita said.

Shelly Islam, a school-goer, said thin police presence makes her feel vulnerable to harassment on the streets, leaving her too afraid to speak out like she used to.

Women on social media have been sharing similar experiences, with hundreds commenting on the increase in catcalls, verbal abuse, and various forms of harassment.

One woman reported being harassed for wearing a tip (a coloured dot on the forehead), while another was targeted for not wearing a burqa during a job interview. Others mentioned being victims of stalking.

Khushi Kabir, women's rights activist and coordinator of Nijera Kori, emphasised the urgent need to restore law and order, questioning why the situation hasn't improved despite the army being given magisterial powers.

"I don't understand why the advisers haven't made a public statement condemning such behaviour, especially given the number of these incidents; their silence on these issues is unacceptable."

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, noted that ultra conservative groups have become emboldened and are acting without consequence. She highlighted that no actions have been taken against those who have engaged in such harassment, resulting in increased online trolling and hate campaigns targeting women.

She also pointed out that the overall mindset towards women remains unchanged.

"While major reforms in the Election Commission, judiciary, and law and order are crucial, women's issues are being completely sidelined, with social concerns not receiving the attention they deserve."

To address this, she called for louder voices from women's organisations and social movements through writings, seminars, and advocacy.

"This government came to power through a movement against discriminations, yet discriminations against women remain unchanged."

She emphasised the need to hold authorities concerned accountable, including the women and children's affairs and social welfare ministries. Meanwhile, she suggested the ICT ministry act against online hate campaigns.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem expressed her surprise that the Nobel laureate Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has not yet addressed women's issues despite their vital role in the movement for societal progress.

She also criticised the male coordinators, who led protests with female students at the forefront, for their silence on the matter.

Fauzia noted the rise of misogyny, which has shifted from social media to the streets. She called for clarity from those in power, stating, "The state cannot function like this -- there must be guiding principles."

She added that if the situation does not improve, women may have no choice but to take to the streets to initiate a movement.

She also emphasised the need to address the demoralisation within the police force, so that they can discharge their duties properly.

Contacted, Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the women and children's affairs ministry, declined to comment on this issue.