Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 23, 2024 09:59 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Govt hopeful of rescuing hostage crew unharmed: Hasan

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 23, 2024 09:59 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 10:13 PM
Hasan Mahmud Joins OIC Meeting on Israeli Aggression
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo

The government hopes to rescue the crew of the hijacked ship MV Abdullah soon, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

He was talking to the journalists after attending a coordination meeting on the development of Chattogram at Chattogram Circuit House organised by the district administration, reports our staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a reply to a query, he said, "The last time when MV Jahan Moni was hijacked, it took 100 days to free the crew. Now we are trying for their release [crew of MV Abdullah] as soon as possible. We are trying to rescue the sailors and ship unharmed."

Bangladeshi ship hijacked by Somalian pirates
Read more

KSRM pledges to bring back crew soon

He said, "There is coal in the ship and coal is a flammable substance. So, nothing can be done which could endanger the ship. We are proceeding keeping this in mind."

Those who hijacked the ship have already contacted the owner authorities, said the minister adding, "Various international organisations are also cooperating with us in this regard and if you talk to the families of the sailors you will know that they are also very confident."

"Hopefully, we will be able to rescue the sailors soon," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি নাবিকদের দ্রুত উদ্ধারে কাজ চলছে, পরিবারের সদস্যদের কেএসআরএম কর্তৃপক্ষের আশ্বাস

আজ বিকেলে চট্টগ্রামে কবির গ্রুপ অব ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজের (কেএসআরএম) শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা জিম্মি জাহাজটিতে থাকা নাবিকদের পরিবারের সদস্যদের সঙ্গে দেখা করেন। তারা একসঙ্গে ইফতারও করেছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সন্ত্রাসীদেরকে অস্ত্র ভাড়া দেওয়ার অভিযোগ শ্রমিক লীগ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification