Former Noakhali-6 MP in navy custody

Mohammad Ali, the former member of parliament for Noakhali-6, along with his wife and son, have been taken into custody by Bangladesh Navy.

They were taken into custody around 3:30am today, said witnesses. However, it is yet to be known where exactly they are being kept.

Confirming the matter, Lieutenant Commander Ridwanuzzaman told The Daily Star, "They (Mohammad Ali and family) have been accused of terrorism, extortion and corruption for a long time in the Hatia area. For this reason, they have been taken into custody."

Mohammad Ali is also the president of Hatia Upazila Awami League. He was an MP of the Awami League in the recently dissolved 12th National Parliament. Earlier in 1986 and 1988, he was elected MP after being nominated by the Jatiya Party.

Ali's wife Ayesha Ferdaus was also an MP of Awami League for Noakhali-6 in 10th and 11th national parliaments.

Their son Asif Ali, is the chairman of Hatia Upazila Parishad.

They are residents of Charkailash of Hatia municipality in Noakhali district.