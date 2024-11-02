Former MP Abul Kalam Azad sued in attempted murder case

Ten people, including former Jamalpur-1 MP Abul Kalam Azad, have been sued in an attempted murder case.

District Chhatra Dal Vice President Md Shahadat Hossain filed the case with Jamalpur Sadar Police Station last night, said police.

Besides, 200 to 300 unnamed accused from Awami League and its affiliated organisations were also accused in the case.

The accused include Abul Kalam Azad, former MP of Jamalpur Sadar ; Safiqul Islam, Group Captain (retd) of Bangladesh Air Force, Jamalpur District AL VP Farooq Ahmed Chowdhury, former Jamalpur municipality mayor Sanawar Hossain Sanu, General Secretary of District Jubo League Farhan Ahmed, and General Secretary of District Chhatra League Nafiul Karim Rabbi.

According to the case statement, during the students-led mass uprising on August 3, when the students were marching towards Bakultala from Mirza Azam intersection area of Jamalpur municipality in the afternoon, the leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations attacked them with firearms, locally made weapons, and bamboo sticks.

Faisal Mohammad Atiq, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said several police teams are working to arrest the accused.