Former Kushtia-4 lawmaker arrested in Mirpur

Rab arrested former Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-4 Abdur Rouf from Dhaka's Mirpur area last night.

An official of Rab's legal and media wing confirmed news of the arrest.

Following the ouster of Awami League government on August 5, he was accused in several cases including those filed over murders. Earlier the same night, former lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy from Khulna-4 and Ekramul Karim Chowdhury were arrested from Dhaka and Chattogram.